Tyler, The Creator’s Dreamy ‘See You Again’ Performance Will Make Zayn Live In Eternal Regret

Getty Images

Tyler, the Creator’s softer side was on full display last night (September 27), when he performed his lovelorn ballad “See You Again” on The Tonight Show. Seriously, you’ve probably never seen Tyler look and sound this dreamy.

Against a sunset-colored backdrop, Tyler and Kali Uchis traded sweet nothings (“Can I get a kiss? And can you make it last forever?”) as a group of string instrumentalists swelled behind them. They also got a little assistance from the Tonight Show house band, The Roots, who added their own touch of musical magic.

It’s a super dreamy performance, and one that ought to make Zayn shake his head and live in eternal regret for not snagging the song for himself. Tyler recently revealed on Twitter that “See You Again” was originally intended for Zayn, but the former One Direction singer failed to showed up to their studio session... twice.

To be fair, “See You Again” is one of the clear standout tracks from Tyler’s recent Flower Boy album, so maybe it’s a good thing he kept it for himself. Sorry, Zayn.