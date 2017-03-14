Did Kim Kardashian Finally Confirm That Her Baby Is Coming?

C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Soon the Kardashian/Jenner babies are gonna have such strength in numbers that they'll be able to carry a show on their own!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have publicly discussed their plans to have a third child through surrogacy, but she recently squashed rumors that they're far along in that process — as in, actually expecting the third little Kardashian/West to arrive, and soon — by leaving no room for speculation in a recent comment. "We have not confirmed it, and that's that," she said earlier this month. "I'll let you know when we're ready."

WELP. Turns out they're ready, if this latest sneak peek of Keeping Up with the Kardashians is anything to go on.

There's a lot happening in this minute-long clip (and it doesn't even involve Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian's reported pregnancies). Kourtney comes to the conclusion that she and Scott aren't meant to be; Kris works through some of Rob's difficulties with his ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna, and the custody of their baby girl, Dream; Kim breaks down crying at one point, and all in all, it's a dramatic burst that shows the family working through several tense moments.

It ends on a high note, with Kim telling Khloé, in no uncertain terms, that "we're having a baby." Cue Khloé screaming.

Though editing is a tricky thing and this could be a teaser of a clip that has a very different ending in the KUWTK episode itself, it sounds like a pretty clear confirmation from Kim that, yup — North and Saint are gonna be introduced to a beautiful baby sibling soon.