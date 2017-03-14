Siesta Key Will Continue To 'Cut To The Feeling'

Even though summer in Siesta Key is winding down, the MTV series will continue to "cut to the feeling."

The network just announced that the picturesque docu-series will return with new episodes slated for winter 20188 -- and issues of love, heartbreak, betrayal, class and looming adulthood will undoubtedly continue to be explored. And maybe there'll even be another glitzy gala (or two).

But we still have one more installment to go before we say goodbye to these folks for a little while. What will happen to Alex, Kelsey, Garrett, Madisson, Juliette, Brandon and Chloe during tonight's brand-new episode? Don't miss the summer finale tonight at 10/9c -- and share your favorite Siesta Key memories in the comments!