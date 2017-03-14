Watch Lorde Cover Your Dad's Favorite '80s Singer

Andrew Chin/Getty

She can feel it coming in the air tonight, oh lord(e)

Lorde is busy bewitching fans across the globe on her Melodrama tour, but on Thursday (September 28), she took a quick break in London. She stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge, where she performed "Green Light" and flawlessly covered a Phil Collins hit from his '80s heyday — before he became the mastermind behind "You'll Be in My Heart," the Oscar-winning song from Disney's Tarzan.

Once you hear the drums come in on his 1981 hit "In the Air Tonight," you'll never forget that beat.

The iconic song's lyrics are especially relevant here: "I can feel it coming in the air tonight / Oh lord." There's something satisfying about watching Lorde literally sing the word "lord," am I right?

The rest of Lorde's performance was equally dreamy. She sang her award-winning "Green Light" drenched in — you guessed it — green lights, and even though she didn't bust out her signature dance moves, it's still mesmerizing. Your girl never disappoints.