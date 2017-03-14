Beyoncé Sent Lady Gaga The Most Thoughtful Care Package Ever

Getty Images

It’s no secret that Lady Gaga’s had a rough run this year. Earlier this month, she canceled the European leg of her Joanne World Tour, which came just days after she revealed that she suffers from fibromyalgia, a debilitating pain disorder.

Amid her battle with chronic pain and her ongoing recovery, Gaga’s gotten a lot of love from her friend and former collaborator Beyoncé. On Instagram, Gaga shared pics of the super sweet “get well” gifts B sent her way, which included a comfy Ivy Park sweatshirt.

“Not having a good pain day,” Gaga wrote. “Thank you honey B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love.”

In a second post, Gaga shared a pic of red roses, and praised Beyoncé’s influence on her own career. “Thank you so much honey B,” she wrote. “Miss you. This was so kind. If I hadn’t seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going.”

It’s great to see the “Telephone” and “Videophone” collaborators are still close buds. Here’s hoping Gaga feels better soon!