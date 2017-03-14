Travis Scott And Romeo Santos Will Close Out TRL's Premiere Week

TRL's first week is going to feature a diverse lineup of musical acts: Ed Sheeran and Migos will take the stage on Monday, Noah Cyrus, Playboi Carti and PRETTYMUCH are slated for Tuesday, Demi Lovato and Lil Uzi Vert will be the Wednesday performers and Lil Yachty and Why Don't We are scheduled for Thursday. So how will premiere week conclude?

MTV just unveiled that Travis Scott and Romeo Santos will be guests on the daily show's October 6 episode, airing at 3:30 p.m. ET. Are you ready for these two to invade Times Square?

And before TRL launches in THREE days, here are some more details about the live program: DC Young Fly, Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary and Lawrence Jackson will take on the rotating hosting duties, while Liza Koshy and the Dolan Twins will act as content creators. Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous will serve as the show's social media correspondents. TRL will become the prime destination for youth culture and a meeting point for millions of fans. The show will integrate linear, social and digital elements and bring teen passion points to life, while continuing to incorporate audience requests.

Stay with MTV News for more can't-miss TRL updates, and catch the series premiere on Monday at 3:30 p.m. ET!