Watch Camila Cabello's Raw Acoustic Performance Of 'Havana'

Merely two nights ago on The Tonight Show, Camila Cabello treated fans to a red-hot "Havana" performance featuring a trumpet player, fiery dance moves, and too many seductive poses to count. But Wednesday (September 27), she dialed things back a notch on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show.

This time around, she brought out her guitar for a stripped-down version of her collaboration with Young Thug. Even without his rap verse — or Pharrell Williams's or Starrah's backing vocals — "Havana" remains just as catchy.

As a song that's "so close to [Cabello's] heart," "Havana" serves as the second single off The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving., her forthcoming debut solo album.

She hasn't announced a release date yet, but fans have already heard four tracks off the LP. While songs like "Crying in the Club" and "OMG" make you want to hit the dance floor, she's not afraid to slow things down with ballads like "I Have Questions." Perhaps more acoustic hits are on the way.