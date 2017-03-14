Cardi B Shouts Out Her No. 1 Spot In New Performance With G-Eazy

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU

Cardi B's "Bodak Yellow" celebration continues. Two days ago, her debut single officially hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, dethroning Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do." It's a historic win for a whole bunch of reasons, so when your girl hit The Tonight Show stage Tuesday (September 26) with G-Eazy, she had to change up their collaboration's lyrics a bit.

She normally closes out her "No Limit" verse by rapping "pussy poppin' on the charts," but her new and improved rhyme is much more specific: "You know me / Cardi B / No. 1 on the charts."

Mic. Drop.

"No Limit" also features ASAP Rocky, but G-Eazy and Cardi B killed it all on their own. The grainy, black-and-white clip above doesn't do justice to Cardi's outfit, a fierce black jacket decked out in ruby-red fur. If you need to watch her make money moves in full color, revisit her glittery performance on the VMA red carpet.