Kendrick Lamar Hopped Onstage With SZA For An Energetic 'Doves In The Wind'

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Everyone had their phones out to capture the TDE greats

SZA's Ctrl the Tour is currently in full swing, and last night at a stop at Los Angeles' The Novo, she welcomed a very special guest to the stage to help complete a lively rendition of "Doves in the Wind" — and of course it was none other than her TDE pal Kendrick Lamar, who performs on the album version of the track.

You can see a snippet from that performance, including how everyone in the crowd gets out their phone to grab their own footage of it, below via a fan-run Ctrl tour Instagram account.

Over the summer, Kendrick had special guests Chance the Rapper, J. Cole, and others join him onstage during his run of DAMN. tour dates, so it's cool to see him returning the favor.

And it makes sense that he'd help out his pal SZA, whose long-awaited debut album, Ctrl, Kendrick told MTV News is a "masterpiece that not only represents her, but represents women all over the world."

Ctrl the Tour runs through the end of 2017, and you can find ticket info right here.