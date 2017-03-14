Young Dolph Reportedly Shot Multiple Times In Hollywood

Getty Images

According to TMZ, Yo Gotti has been named a 'person of interest'

Memphis rapper Young Dolph was shot Tuesday afternoon (September 26) at a Hollywood hotel, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The 32-year-old reportedly suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the valet parking area of the Lowes hotel around 1:12 p.m. PT. He was rushed to the hospital, and TMZ reports that his injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

At this time, no arrests have been made, but the LAPD is reportedly calling Yo Gotti a “person of interest.” According to TMZ, Dolph and Gotti were both staying at the Loews, and their respective crews got into some kind of argument shortly before the shooting took place. At least one witness has reportedly placed Gotti at the scene.

Back in February, Young Dolph’s armored SUV was hit with more than 100 gunshots in Charlotte, North Carolina. Dolph escaped uninjured, and subsequently recorded a track called “100 Shots” that appeared on his most recent album, Bulletproof. Fellow Memphis rapper Black Youngsta was arrested in connection to that shooting, along with two other men.

