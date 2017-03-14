Taylor Swift Sent Cardi B A Gorgeous Gift For Reaching No. 1

Getty Images

After a prolonged battle with Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” Cardi B has landed her first number one on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Bodak Yellow.” It’s a history-making achievement, and one that Swift is, admirably, being a great sport about.

Cardi took to Instagram on Tuesday (September 26) to show off a big, beautiful bouquet of pink and purple flowers that Swift sent her.

“Sooo beautiful and lovely .Thank you @taylorswift for the flowers” she wrote, adding, “and I freaking love your music.”

Cardi wasn’t kidding about being a Swift fan. Last week, she admitted, “I love me some Taylor Swift,” and in the wake of her chart-topping victory, a video of her singing along to “Look What You Made Me Do” started making the rounds online.

Swift isn’t the first fellow artist to congratulate Cardi B on becoming the first solo female rapper to score a No. 1 hit since Lauryn Hill in 1998. Nicki Minaj sent her a sweet message on Twitter, as did Missy Elliott, Pusha T, and Lil Yachty. Cardi’s clearly feeling all the love.