TRL is the prime destination for youth culture and a meeting point for millions of fans. But that's not all: The show is also about giving back and highlighting those in the public eye who are aiding others.

The live series, which you can watch every day at 3:30 p.m. ET, is teaming up with Extra Gum to give "Applause for the Cause." This is MTV's way to show love and appreciation to artists who are not only connecting with fans through music but are connecting with members of their community who could use a helping hand.

An example: In the clip below, Shawn Mendes is on tour in Mexico City when the tragic earthquake struck. The singer quickly takes action and helps provide relief to those in need.

Now, MTV & Extra Gum want to know what you’re doing in your own area. Share your stories using both #ApplauseForTheCause and #Sweepstakes for a chance to win TRL swag (see official rules here). Then be sure to watch TRL -- featuring DC Young Fly along with the show’s “squad,” which includes Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators such as Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins -- every day at 3:30 p.m. ET.