Post Malone Covered Green Day’s ‘Basket Case,’ And Billie Joe Loves It

Getty Images

Post Malone is riding high with his 21 Savage collab “Rockstar,” which is currently the No. 2 song in the country behind “Bodak Yellow.” To celebrate, Malone is apparently doing everything he can to live like a real rockstar — even performing like one.

After covering Nirvana’s “All Apologies” in concert, Post Malone paused a recent tour stop in Maryland to perform another early ‘90s alt-rock classic: Green Day’s “Basket Case.”

Do you have the time? To listen to Post Malone whine? About nothing and everything all at once? Then check out the acoustic rendition below, which Malone performed with a snazzy, blinged-out guitar. It's a little less angsty than the original, but it nonetheless earned the approval of Billie Joe Armstrong himself. The Green Day frontman shared a video of the performance and wrote, “hey this is pretty cool!” High praise, indeed.