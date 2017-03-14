Lil Yachty Is Coming To TRL

Kenneth Cappello

Lil Yachty once stated he is "the face of the youth" -- and now the rapper is heading to the prime destination for youth culture.

The former "King of Teens" will perform on TRL on October 5. Why Don't We is also slated to take the Time Square stage one week from today. They join Ed Sheeran, Migos, Noah Cyrus, Playboi Carti, PRETTYMUCH, Demi Lovato and Lil Uzi Vert during the all-star premiere week.

TRL kicks off Monday, October 2 from MTV's iconic (and newly expanded) Times Square studio and will air LIVE every weekday at 3:30 p.m. The series will be hosted by D.C Young Fly and the rest of the show's “squad” — Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary and Lawrence Jackson — and has tapped Liza Koshy and the Dolan Twins as content creators, as well as Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous as social media correspondents.

