Demi Lovato And Lil Uzi Vert Are Set To Hit The TRL Studio

Calling all Lovatics and Uzi diehards!

Demi Lovato and Lil Uzi Vert (whose track "XO Tour Llif3" took home the Song of Summer VMA) have been tapped to take the TRL stage as guest performers on October 4. The "Sexy Dirty Love" singer and hip-hop entertainer will join a growing roster of other musical acts — including Ed Sheeran, Migos, Noah Cyrus, Playboi Carti and PRETTYMUCH — for the daily live show's first week on air.

TRL is set to premiere Monday, October 2 and will air LIVE weekdays at 3:30 p.m. ET from MTV's newly renovated Times Square studio. DC Young Fly, Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary and Lawrence Jackson will take on the rotating hosting duties, while Liza Koshy and the Dolan Twins will act as content creators. Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous will serve as the show's social media correspondents.

Stay with MTV News for more can't-miss TRL updates, and catch the series premiere on Monday, October 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET!