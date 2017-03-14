Nicki Minaj Responds To Cardi B Hitting No. 1 With ‘Bodak Yellow’

Getty Images

It wasn’t a dream, you guys: Cardi B did, in fact, top the Billboard Hot 100 on Monday morning (September 25) with her smash debut single, “Bodak Yellow.”

As the world continues to shower Bronx’s finest with congratulatory messages, Nicki Minaj chimed in with her own thoughts on Twitter. Spoiler alert: As much as some haters would probably love for Nicki to instigate a feud, she had nothing but kind words for Cardi.

“Congratulations to a fellow NEW YAWKA on a RECORD BREAKING achievement. Bardi, this is the only thing that matters!!! Enjoy it,” the Queens MC wrote, tacking on a few heart emojis to prove there’s nothing but love between them.

“Bodak Yellow” reached the top of the Hot 100 after weeks of playing second fiddle to Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do,” which fell to No. 3 this week (Post Malone’s “Rockstar” landed in the No. 2 slot). It’s a milestone achievement for Cardi, who’s become the first female rapper to hit No. 1 on her own since Lauryn Hill did it in 1998 with “Doo Wop (That Thing).” Perhaps more importantly, it could usher in a new wave in hip-hop — one that proves the genre isn’t just a boys club.

