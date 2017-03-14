Presenting The Day Two TRL Performers

What do Playboi Carti, Noah Cyrus and PRETTYMUCH have in common? They are performing on Day 2 of TRL.

MTV just revealed that the diverse group of musicians will take the TRL stage in seven days. They join previously announced launch week artists Ed Sheeran and Migos who will be performing live on the October 2 premiere.

And now, more details about the upcoming daily series, which is launching in one week: TRL will air LIVE weekdays at 3:30 p.m. ET from MTV's newly expanded Times Square studio and is hosted by DC Young Fly along with the show’s “squad,” which includes Tamara Dhia, Amy Pham, Erik Zachary, Lawrence Jackson and content creators such as Liza Koshy and The Dolan Twins. Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna and Gigi Gorgeous will serve as social media correspondents.

Stay with MTV News for more exciting TRL updates, and don't miss the premiere with Ed Sheeran and Migos on Monday, October 2 at 3:30 p.m. ET!