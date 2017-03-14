Brace Yourself: Pretty Little Liars Is Getting A Spin-Off

Getty Images

Just when you thought you'd never have to endure A's twisted machinations again, Freeform announces a Pretty Little Liars spin-off starring Sasha Pieterse (Alison DiLaurentis) and Janel Parrish (Vanderwaal).

As first reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Pieterse and Parrish will reprise their roles as Rosewood's top schemers in Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, a new drama pilot from PLL masterminds Marlene King and Sara Shepard.

For those of you who haven't read Shepard's The Perfectionists, the story follows five teenage girls from Beacon Heights, Washington, who hypothetically plot the perfect way to murder their classmate Nolan Hotchkiss. But when Nolan actually ends up dead — in exactly the way the girls planned — they have to find the real killer before they go down for the crime. Murder in a small, wholesome town? Check. Female friendship at the forefront? Check. High school hell? Check. It sounds like a Pretty Little Liars story to us.

It's unclear how Mona and Alison will factor into The Perfectionists, given that the last time we saw them in the Pretty Little Liars series finale they were busy with other things. (Alison was raising her family with Emily in Rosewood, while Mona was playing with her human dolls Mary and Alex Drake in France.) Of course, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists could also take place within PLL's five-year time jump. The official synopsis for the pilot seems to be hinting at the face Beacon Heights is the perfect college town:

"Everything about the town of Beacon Heights seems perfect, from their top-tier college to their overachieving residents. But nothing in Beacon Heights is as it appears to be. The stress of needing to be perfect leads to the town’s first murder. Behind every Perfectionist is a secret, a lie and a needed alibi."

"I'm beyond excited to continue my collaboration with Sara Shepard, Alloy, Freeform and Warner Horizon," King said in a statement. "I can't wait to introduce our fans — and Sasha and Janel — to a new world of thrills and chills in Beacon Heights."

It's also important to note that this isn't a full series order. So far, it's only a pilot order. But given King's successful history with the network, we wouldn't be surprised if this one gets fast-tracked for next year.