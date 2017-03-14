7 'Magical' Photos From Jenelle Evans' Wedding

Jenelle Evans' Twitter

Jenelle Evans is a happy newlywed with brand-new hubby David Eason.

The Teen Mom 2 couple -- who welcomed daughter Ensley in January and announced their engagement the following month -- said "I do" this past weekend at their North Carolina home. Jenelle's firstborn Jace walked her down the aisle, second son Kaiser was a ring bearer and the couple's little girl was a flower girl (along with David's daughter Maryssa).

And now that the two are starting life together united in holy matrimony, Mrs. Eason has shared some special snapshots from her "magical" day. Check out photos from the #EvanstoEason nuptials below, offer your nice words to the MTV sweethearts and keep watching them (and their clan) every Monday on Teen Mom 2 at 9/8c!