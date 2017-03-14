Haim Play Literally All The Drums In New Short Film Valentine

Columbia

Haim's Something to Tell You dropped last July, but your favorite sisters aren't done telling their story just yet. In Valentine, a new short film released Monday (September 25), they take you inside the studio where their sophomore album was born. You get a front-row seat to their recording sessions.

"We've been holding this back until we thought it was the perfect time for you guys to see it," the band tweeted. "We wanted to wait until u guys were familiar with the record so u could get a sneak peek into how we made some of our favorite songs."

To make things even more exciting, Paul Thomas Anderson — one of Haim's favorite directors — helmed the video, filmed at Hollywood's Valentine Recording Studios on November 3, 2016.

"He came in when we were both in the thick of it," Haim's note continued. "We were smack dab in the middle of our record, and he was preparing to film his next brilliant movie. So we thought, why don't we just throw caution to the wind and film our process?"

Valentine features three songs off Something to Tell You. "Right Now" kicks things off, followed by the LP's title track. Then "Nothing's Wrong" — and Danielle Haim's ripping guitar solo — comes in. To close, all three sisters jam out on drums while the credits roll. Talk about going out in style.

"Drums [are] the heartbeat of any type of song," Alana told MTV News correspondent Gaby Wilson ahead of their album release. Their dad is a drummer, they explain in the clip below, which really influenced their own songwriting process.