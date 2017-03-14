Fuller House Has Finally Given Up On Mary-Kate And Ashley Olsen

Getty Images

For the past three seasons, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have artfully dodged Fuller House creator Jeff Franklin's numerous requests to revive their dual role as Michelle Tanner on Netflix's Full House revival. It seems as though Franklin has finally taken the hint.

"Personally, I've given up asking them," he told TVLine while promoting the new season of Fuller House. "The door is open, but I'm not going to be calling them anymore to invite them. They just don't seem interested in coming. It’s been three years of invitations, so they know the door is open. In fact, it's up to them to decide if they want to come play or not."

Let's face it: The likelihood that both Mary-Kate and Ashley will clear their schedules to appear on Fuller House is slim to none. (Though, if anyone, it would be Mary-Kate, but even her last acting credit was in 2011.) But it's also a bummer that the entire cast is celebrating the show's 30th anniversary on Fuller House without MK+A, whose childhood success helped make the series such a lasting cultural phenomenon. It's impossible to think of Full House without recalling their seminal '90s catchphrase, "You got it dude!"

So, what options do Franklin and co. have at this point? The most logical thing to do would be to recast the role of Michelle. Sure, it's not ideal — seeing as literally every other person has revived their roles in Fuller House, even Nicky and Alex — but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do, dude.

Either that, or they could always try digitally superimposing Mary-Kate and/or Ashley's face on another actor's body. Netflix has Scrooge McDuck money — they could make it work!!!