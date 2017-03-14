The Dolan Twins Join The TRL Family

Ethan and Grayson will serve as correspondents on the daily live show

Seeing double? It's not just you, promise. The highly anticipated return of TRL is right around the corner (one week from today, to be exact), and the MTV franchise has tapped YouTube stars Ethan and Grayson Dolan to join their growing list of correspondents.

The Dolan twins, who shot to fame on Vine in 2013, will be bringing their comedic chops to the small screen, alongside fellow TRL correspondents Eva Gutowski, Gabbie Hanna, Gigi Gorgeous and Liza Koshy. The 17-year-old social media sensations have amassed nearly 4.5 million subscribers on YouTube (each video receives millions of views within 24 hours) and recently wrapped a 42 city worldwide tour called 4OU where they brought their YouTube videos to life.

Ethan and Grayson, who have also pocketed three Teen Choice Awards, could hardly contain their excitement on Friday when they announced the news via a series of animated social media posts.

Catch the hilarious twosome on TRL, debuting live from the iconic Times Square studio Monday, Oct. 2 at 3:30 p.m ET.