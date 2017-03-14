Miley Cyrus Made 'Party In The USA' An Ode To 'Uniquely Individual Motherfuckers'

Ethan Miller/WireImage

Miley Cyrus gave "Party in the U.S.A." a twangified makeover a couple of weeks back, but now the pop star has imbued one of her biggest hits with new, empowering meaning.

Before closing her set at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 23, Cyrus took a minute to give "Party in the U.S.A." some current context by grounding it in a (NSFW) call for kindness and understanding.

"You know what I won't stop doing?" she said. "I won't stop fighting for justice for every single person in this entire fucking place, to be who the fuck that you want to be, do what the fuck you want to do, make yourself happy, be who you are to the fullest. Everyone in this country and everyone in the world deserves that same respect and honor to be able to do what they love, love who they love, marry who they love." The crowd's applause was immediate and overpowering.

"We shouldn't be scared of walking down the street," she continued. "We shouldn't be scared of this violence. We shouldn't be scared of humans against humans, treating animals so poorly, thinking that the world is fucking disposable. It's not. There's one. And there's one of each of you. And you're all such fucking incredible, uniquely individual motherfuckers, and I hope you never forget how fuckin' awesome you really are, so never let anyone tell you anything fucking different."

She then turned to the screen behind her. "It's not a party in the U.S.A. if we don't have all these things," she said. "It's not a party in the U.S.A. if we don't have equality, unity, justice, compassion, kindness, opportunity, healthcare, education, non-violence — so fuck yeah, it'll be a party in the U.S.A. We'll see it. If we all fucking come together, we'll make sure it fuckin' is."

Oh — and on top of all that, she also worked a kick-ass cover of Nancy Sinatra's '60s smash "These Boots Are Made For Walkin'" into her set for good measure.

"Party in the U.S.A." came out in 2009, but Cyrus has definitely succeeded in giving it — and a stone cold classic — a very 2017 update.