Luis Fonsi Tearfully Calls For Unity And Help For Puerto Rico

At his concert in Florida on September 22, Luis Fonsi passionately called for the support of his native Puerto Rico and Mexico after natural disasters devastated both countries.

In an emotional moment, the "Despacito" singer — who performed before illuminated images of the Puerto Rican and Mexican flags — was overcome, and he stressed that aiding the people of both countries is crucial as they recover from the aftermath of the 7.1 magnitude earth quake that his outside of Mexico City and the havoc wreaked by Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria.

"Right now, there are a lot of people suffering and it's time to unite," Fonsi pleaded, according to Billboard. "I's time to help." Fonsi later shared a pensive shot of himself backstage, above.

Fonsi — along with Jennifer Lopez, Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, and several others — is participating in Telemundo's Todos Unidos benefit event, which airs on the network this evening (September 24).