Miley Cyrus Rocked A Barefoot Rehearsal Of 'Week Without You'

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus has always been a little bit country and a little bit rock and roll, and recent performances of some of her greatest hits and the twangy vibe of her new songs have her fully embracing her Tennessee roots at the moment.

It's no surprise, then, that a simple rehearsal vid of Cyrus practicing her newest single, "Week Without You," is raw, rad as hell, and just as Nashvilled up as the rest of her current output.

Here, we see Cyrus strum an acoustic guitar and belt her face off as she and her band work through the Western feel of the track. Given how at home she feels onstage, it makes perfect sense that she'd kick off her shoes to dig into the song.

"Week Without You" is the latest single off Younger Now, Cyrus's forthcoming LP that features the soaring title track and "Malibu," the dreamy love song she wrote for her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth. The album is set to drop on September 29, so who knows — maybe more barefoot jam sessions await in the days leading up to its release. She certainly doesn't need shoes to soar at the microphone, and we're oh so down to see the unfiltered, unpolished side of Younger Now if it sounds like this.