Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born Moves Up Its Release

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation + Harry Durrant/Getty Images

The last couple of weeks for Lady Gaga and her fans have been an emotional roller coaster, what with the premiere of her documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, and the postponement of the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to health concerns.

Thanks to a development with her next big movie project, it appears that good news is here for Little Monsters, as they'll get to see A Star Is Born sooner than they originally thought.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the remake of A Star Is Born — which features Gaga as its leading lady, and Bradley Cooper opposite her and in the director's chair, too — was originally intended for a release in September of 2018. Now, Gaga's first major feature film is set to hit theaters on May 18, 2018.

Why is this a big deal? Well, beyond the obvious perk of getting to see A Star Is Born sooner, May of 2018 is set to be a massive month at the movies. Two of the most anticipated flicks of 2018, Avengers: Infinity War and the Han Solo origin story, are on track to premiere that month, which means that every single weekend in May could involve popcorn and watching your faves deliver some of the most intense performances of the year.

Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, Lady Gaga taking the lead in a movie for the first time, and one of the most epic Avengers showdowns yet? Hurry up and get here, May.