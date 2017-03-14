Fergie Resurrects 'My Humps' As An Acoustic Ballad With Some Special Friends

NBC/YouTube

Yes, it's Black Simon & Garfunkel. Of course it is.

Fergie dropped two brand-new songs on Thursday (September 21), and meanwhile, she was also appearing on The Tonight Show throwing it all the way back to 2005 with a slightly modified rendition of Black Eyed Peas staple "My Humps."

She didn't have that song's bombastic backbeat to work with; instead, Fergie was joined by occasional Tonight Show special guests Black Simon & Garfunkel — a.k.a. and The Roots' Captain Kirk Douglas and Questlove — for an acoustic folk performance of the song. And Fergie, in her best '60s boho beret and turtleneck, owns the moment.

This busy day for Fergie — where she also stuck around the show to do "You Already Know" — is all in service of her new album, Double Dutchess, which drops today (September 22). It contains last summer's mom empowerment song "M.I.L.F. $" as well as the new singles "Like It Ain't Nuttin'" (produced by will.i.am!) and "Enchanté (Carine)," featuring her 4-year-old son, Axl Jack.

Check out the videos for the latter two below.