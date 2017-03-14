Getty Images

UPDATE (9/21/2017, 8:10 p.m. ET): Warner Bros. Television, the studio behind Riverdale, has clarified the details of the accident in a newly released statement to Variety.

"First and foremost, we are extremely grateful that KJ Apa was uninjured during his recent accident. Secondarily, we want to specifically address the characterization that conditions on the set of Riverdale are of concern. We have a large cast of series regulars, and our actors do not work every day. On the day of the accident, KJ worked 14.2 hours. The previous day he worked 2.5 hours, and the day before that he worked 7.7 hours. KJ has repeatedly been informed about making production aware if he is tired or feels unsafe, and if so, either a ride or hotel room will be provided for him."

PREVIOUS STORY: Riverdale star KJ Apa was recently involved in a late-night car crash in Vancouver, reports The Hollywood Reporter. According to the report, Apa, 20, was treated on the scene and he did not sustain any serious injuries, but the solo vehicle accident, which took place in the middle of the night after a 16-hour workday, has since ignited a debate over safety protocols for cast and crew on the set of the CW drama.

The New Zealand-born actor reportedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed his rental car into a lamp post, crushing the passenger side of the vehicle and rendering it completely "inoperable."

Candice Patton, star of the CW series The Flash, took to social media to show her love and support for Apa.

In the wake of the accident, THR says the Riverdale cast, led by de facto leader Cole Sprouse, are now asking the production for transportation to and from set for cast members working long hours. According to the trade, a source close to production said, "They're working these kids from morning until night. Someone's going to die."

The news is just the latest in a series of recent onset accidents that have called Hollywood safety protocols into question. Last month, stuntwoman Joi "SJ" Harris died after she lost control of her motorcycle on the Vancouver set of Deadpool 2, and in July, Walking Dead stuntman John Bernecker was killed following a fatal 22-foot fall on the Georgia set of the zombie drama.

Deadline reports that, despite the accident, production has not been delayed on the set of Riverdale, which is currently in the middle of filming its second season. Apa was also spotted working out in Vancouver earlier today (September 21). We're just glad he's OK.