Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui On Being Bisexual: 'People Still Talk Shit'

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Great minds think alike, and Halsey and Fifth Harmony's Lauren Jauregui are no exception. Last May, they released "Strangers," a raspy tune about a disintegrating relationship. With lyrics like "She doesn't kiss me on the mouth anymore," the collaboration marked their first song featuring solely female pronouns — something you rarely hear sung by women in mainstream pop music.

So just in time for Bisexual Awareness Week, Lauren Jauregui — who, like Halsey, is bi — revealed what led to this stereotype-shattering song. In a new interview with Out magazine, Jauregui explained that "Strangers" was originally about a heterosexual relationship, but one simple text from Halsey changed the narrative.

"Then I got a text from her: 'Hey, babe, you can totally shut this down, but I was thinking we could switch the pronouns,'" Jauregui said. "I was like, 'Bitch, I was thinking the same thing!'"

Jauregui also opened up about why she's so, well, open about her sexuality and political beliefs. (She's penned numerous letters blasting President Trump's policies.) She said she strives to create music that "makes people feel things and think differently and want to be on [my] side of thinking."

"People still talk shit," Jauregui later added. "But it's like, why does it make you feel gross? You can watch a kid get bombed and not do anything about it, but you can’t watch me kiss my girlfriend? Go fuck yourself."