Nicki Minaj's New Era Will Be 'A Billion Times More Epic' Than 'Anaconda'

Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has released and appeared on a heap of new singles this year, but the wait for her hotly anticipated fourth album is still raging on. The project has been mostly shrouded in secrecy, but in a new interview with Dazed, the rapper finally let a little info loose.

First and most importantly, Nicki promised that her new album — the follow-up to 2014’s The Pinkprint — will be “even deeper” than its predecessor, and well worth the wait.

“This era will be a billion times more epic than anything 'Anaconda' could have delivered,” she said. “I think this era will definitely be the most memorable and the most impactful of my career yet.”

That’s a huge prediction, considering “Anaconda” is Nicki’s most successful solo single by far, but she seems totally confident. As for when the rest of us will be able to weigh in, Nicki said it may still be a while. She explained that she isn’t committed to a deadline just yet because, to hear her tell it, “I’m not rushing the album because it means so much to me. I have to release a classic at this point.”

She added, “I can't say if I'm 50 percent, 80 percent or 10 percent done, because I don't know. Tomorrow, I might walk into the studio and decide that I don't like anything I've done in the last six months. Or, tomorrow I might walk in and feel like the whole album is done. There's so much beauty in not knowing.”

As for who she’s working with on the album, Nicki did let slip that she has a collaboration with Young Thug in the works. She couldn't, however, confirm whether or not her orange-haired alter-ego, Roman, will make an appearance. “If Roman is needed, then Roman will be there,” she said. “I'm not going to do anything that feels forced. I'm doing this for my core fans.”

Hear that, core fans? Nicki may be taking her sweet time with album No. 4, but it sounds like she has something truly epic in the books.