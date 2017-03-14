Valiant Comics' Plus-Size Heroine Faith Is Getting Her Very Own Holiday Special: Exclusive

Valiant Comics / Art by Paulina Ganucheau

Some might say that it's a little too early to celebrate the holidays, but that person clearly hasn't met Faith "Zephyr" Herbert. Surprise: The Valiant Comics heroine is getting her very own holiday special from prolific writer and artist Marguerite Sauvage. MTV News can exclusively reveal that FAITH’S WINTER WONDERLAND SPECIAL #1 — Valiant's first-ever holiday story — will hit shelves on December 6, just in time for the holidays.

With her optimistic outlook and enthusiasm for superheroing, Faith has become one of the most treasured characters in comics since making her debut in Valiant's Harbinger series. More recently, Valiant launched a successful Faith limited series from writer Jody Houser with art by Sauvage.

"Faith’s popularity has gone far, far beyond comics alone," Valiant Entertainment CEO Dinesh Shamdasani said in a statement to MTV News. "Her unique and optimistic outlook have made her a source of fascination everywhere from The Atlantic to The New York Times to People... we're hearing from scores of longtime readers and new fans alike about how Faith has reshaped their notions of what a superhero can be. It truly is extraordinary."

MTV News also has your colorful first look at FAITH'S WINTER WONDERLAND SPECIAL #1 with cover art from Sauvage, Paulina Ganucheau, Sibylline Meynet, and David Lafuente.

Valiant Comics / Art by Marguerite Sauvage

Cover A

Valiant Comics / Art by Paulina Ganucheau

Cover B

Valiant Comics / Art by David Lafuente

Variant Cover

Valiant Comics / Art by Sibylline Meynet

Variant Cover

"There is a long tradition of holiday specials in comics, but Valiant's been waiting for the right set of characters and creators to bring something in that vein to life," Valiant Comics editor-in-chief Warren Simons said in a statement. "Once we found out that Marguerite was planning a story that embodied that spirit and the fantasy-infused wonder of the best holiday fiction, we knew that we had something special — the kind of story that could do justice to Valiant’s first-ever holiday story."

As for what you can expect from Faith's merry holiday extravaganza, here's the official synopsis:

As cheer fills the air, Faith "Zephyr" Herbert is about to take a trip down the rabbit hole... and into a mind-bending winter wonderland where every day is something special! But hiding behind the tinsel, all is not what it seems... White rabbit meets red-nosed reindeer as Faith squares off against a realm of make-believe and merriment for a whimsical flight of superhero fancy.