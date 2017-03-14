Liam Payne And Zedd Threw A Dance Party In The Middle Of London

UMG Recordings

Liam Payne may have toured the world with his One Direction bandmates, but there's no place like home — England. His latest video, released Tuesday (September 19), takes place in London's Trafalgar Square. Payne and Zedd hit the city's streets to perform "Get Low," their summery collaboration and Payne's second song since 1D's hiatus.

Given the song's infectious beat, their surprise performance quickly turned into a full-blown dance party. By the end of the clip, they're standing by the famous Tower Bridge, surrounded by fans screaming along to the the lyrics. It's not every day you get to be up close and personal with a famous artist, after all.

"We both wore backpacks with speakers. Liam had a mic and I had a little keyboard," Zedd wrote in the video's description. "We went to the most public places we could imagine to perform this with cameras following us. We had a BLAST filming this and meeting all of u. We hope u have fun watching it."