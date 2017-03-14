Mariah Carey Throws It Way Back To ‘Honey’ At VH1’s Hip-Hop Honors

Getty Images

If your Monday needs a pinch of something sweet, Mariah Carey’s got you covered. The iconic singer is an honoree at tonight’s Hip-Hop Honors: The ‘90s Game Changers, where she’ll be recognized for her impeccable run of collaborations with some of hip-hop’s biggest names. Carey will take the stage as part of her big night, and we’ve got a sneak peek at her performance of the So So Def remix of her 1997 hit “Honey.”

Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat kick things off from the backseat of a convertible, making way for the queen herself, who commands the stage with her golden pipes. Throw in a black and gold bodysuit and some male dancers dressed as sailors, and you’ve got another divalicious Carey performance for the books.

Along with Carey, Hip-Hop Honors: The ‘90s Game Changers will honor Dupri, comedian Martin Lawrence, rapper Master P, and video director Hype Williams. The star-studded celebration will also feature performances from Missy Elliott, Xscape, Havoc, Ty Dolla $ign, and New York power duo Fat Joe and Remy Ma, who will pay tribute to Big Pun by performing his party anthem “Still Not a Player.”

Hip-Hop Honors: The ‘90s Game Changers airs tonight, September 18, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on VH1.