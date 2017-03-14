Chester Bennington's Light Lives On In Linkin Park's Emotional New Video

Linkin Park/YouTube

Since Linkin Park's Chester Bennington died in July, the band's social media accounts have turned into virtual memorial sites for the singer. Coupled with the many real memorials that popped up across the globe as well as thousands of fan posts that continue to circulate across the web, the band's efforts are keeping a flame lit for Bennington — and their latest commemorative measure is perhaps their largest yet.

On Monday (September 18), Linkin Park announced a "Celebrate Life" memorial concert for Bennington scheduled for October 27 at the Hollywood Bowl, billed as "an unforgettable night of music to honor the man that touched the lives of so many around the world."

All proceeds from the show, which is due to feature "friends," will benefit the One More Light Fund via the band's Music for Relief group. You can find ticket info for the show on the band's website.

The band also released a music video for the title track of their most recent album, One More Light, released in May, which is fittingly a tribute to Bennington. It was directed by Mark Fiore band member Joe Hahn. "It has been incredibly emotional to work on this, and especially to watch it," Hahn wrote in the description.

"I feel that by doing it, we not only faced some of our biggest fears, but it enabled us to use our talents to bring some light to people that need it." Watch the video below.