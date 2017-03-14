12 Emmy Stars Who Embraced Their Inner Princess On The Red Carpet

If you're wearing a floor-length tulle dress, you must twirl in it. Every princess and celebrity knows this unspoken rule, so when the Emmy red carpet kicked off Sunday night (September 17) in Los Angeles, the guests and nominees knew exactly what to do.
Mandy Moore, Millie Bobby Brown, Shailene Woodley, and more of your faves showed off their gowns for the cameras. Some gave their poofy skirts a whirl, while others struck a sultry over-the-shoulder pose. There's no such thing as a bad photo when you're wearing outfits this regal.
-
Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger ThingsJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The only thing she's missing is glass slippers.
-
Mandy Moore from This Is UsJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
So. Much. Tulle.
-
Yara Shahidi from Black-ishDavid Livingston/Getty
What's better than tulle? Sequins AND tulle, of course.
-
Zoe Kravitz from Big Little LiesTodd Williamson/Getty
Don't forget feathers. Gotta have those feathers.
-
Shailene Woodley from Big Little LiesTodd Williamson/Getty
This is basically a strappy, velvet version of the dress Merida wore in Brave.
-
Thandie Newton from Westworldy Frazer Harrison/Getty
Pretty in pink.
-
Angela Sarafyan from WestworldJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Belle, is that you?
-
Nicole Kidman from Big Little LiesJohn Shearer/WireImage
A gown as red as Ariel's hair.
-
Jessica Biel from BoJack HorsemanJohn Shearer/WireImage
Nothing screams glamour quite like a long train does.
-
Tessa Thompson from WestworldKevin Mazur/WireImage
Can you paint with all the colors of the wind?
-
Natalia Dyer from Stranger ThingsJ. Merritt/Getty
Looking like a queen in green.
-
Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid's TaleJason LaVeris/FilmMagic
She should refashion those Emmy awards into a freakin' crown.