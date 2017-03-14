Getty Images

12 Emmy Stars Who Embraced Their Inner Princess On The Red Carpet

Where's a tiara when you need one?

If you're wearing a floor-length tulle dress, you must twirl in it. Every princess and celebrity knows this unspoken rule, so when the Emmy red carpet kicked off Sunday night (September 17) in Los Angeles, the guests and nominees knew exactly what to do.

Mandy Moore, Millie Bobby Brown, Shailene Woodley, and more of your faves showed off their gowns for the cameras. Some gave their poofy skirts a whirl, while others struck a sultry over-the-shoulder pose. There's no such thing as a bad photo when you're wearing outfits this regal.

  1. Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things
    The only thing she's missing is glass slippers.

  2. Mandy Moore from This Is Us
    So. Much. Tulle.

  3. Yara Shahidi from Black-ish
    What's better than tulle? Sequins AND tulle, of course.

  4. Zoe Kravitz from Big Little Lies
    Don't forget feathers. Gotta have those feathers.

  5. Shailene Woodley from Big Little Lies
    This is basically a strappy, velvet version of the dress Merida wore in Brave.

  6. Thandie Newton from Westworld
    Pretty in pink.

  7. Angela Sarafyan from Westworld
    Belle, is that you?

  8. Nicole Kidman from Big Little Lies
    A gown as red as Ariel's hair.

  9. Jessica Biel from BoJack Horseman
    Nothing screams glamour quite like a long train does.

  10. Tessa Thompson from Westworld
    Can you paint with all the colors of the wind?

  11. Natalia Dyer from Stranger Things
    Looking like a queen in green.

  12. Elisabeth Moss from The Handmaid's Tale
    She should refashion those Emmy awards into a freakin' crown.