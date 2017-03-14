Getty Images

Where's a tiara when you need one?

12 Emmy Stars Who Embraced Their Inner Princess On The Red Carpet

If you're wearing a floor-length tulle dress, you must twirl in it. Every princess and celebrity knows this unspoken rule, so when the Emmy red carpet kicked off Sunday night (September 17) in Los Angeles, the guests and nominees knew exactly what to do.

Mandy Moore, Millie Bobby Brown, Shailene Woodley, and more of your faves showed off their gowns for the cameras. Some gave their poofy skirts a whirl, while others struck a sultry over-the-shoulder pose. There's no such thing as a bad photo when you're wearing outfits this regal.