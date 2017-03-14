Lady Gaga Cancels Joanne Tour Dates Due To 'Trauma And Chronic Pain'

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

'I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years'

Last week, Lady Gaga canceled a scheduled tour stop in Brazil after being hospitalized for "severe pain," and earlier this month, she missed another show in Montreal — though she sent pizzas to supportive fans who'd congregated outside her hotel.

And now, more bad news for both Gaga and her fans: The singer announced Monday morning (September 18) that she's postponed 18 forthcoming dates on the European leg of her Joanne world tour, which was set to pick up in Barcelona this week.

"As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference," Gaga wrote in a lengthy, emotional Instagram note that mentioned her ongoing battles with "trauma and chronic pain."

She also addressed those who may take issue with her choice of words in dealing with the pain she battles with: "I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans."

These cancellations come after Gaga's teasing of her upcoming Netflix documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, revealed her struggles with fibromyalgia, a disorder that causes persistent musculoskeletal pain.

Gaga concluded the note by saying that time off now could help fortify her for the future, which is what she wants. "I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more," she concluded. "I love you so much."

Gaga: Five Foot Two drops this Friday, September 22, on Netflix.