Sam Smith's Heart-Wrenching New Video Proves It's So Hard To Say Goodbye

Sam Smith's "Too Good At Goodbyes" music video dropped Monday (September 18), and the visuals are just as heartfelt as the song's lyrics. Did you expect anything less from the singer who brought you tearjerkers like "Stay With Me" and "I'm Not The Only One"?

Smith and his pianist open the clip, which is essentially a montage of duos — romantic, platonic, and familial — struggling to bid farewell to their loved ones. We see a girl being consoled after losing her grandmother; two people sitting face to face, their eyes full of questions they don't know how to answer; a couple sharing a hesitant kiss; and too many passionate hugs to count.

This is the first single off Smith's long-awaited follow-up to 2014's In the Lonely Hour. His debut album earned a whopping four Grammys, including Record of the Year, so expect his sophomore LP to be just as impressive. "Too Good At Goodbyes" is just the beginning. According to his Instagram, he has "so many stories [he] can't wait to tell you." While you're waiting for more tunes, maybe stock up on the tissue boxes.