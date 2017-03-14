8 Emmy Moments That Will Make You Say 'Yo, I'm So Happy' Just Like Donald Glover

Getty Images

The 2017 Emmy Awards was a night of many firsts. The first African-American woman to win the Emmy for comedy-series writing. The first African-American man to win the Emmy for comedy-series directing. The first male actor of Asian descent to win an Emmy for acting. The first streaming series to be named Outstanding Drama Series. Ever.

Meanwhile, Reed Morano became first woman to win the Emmy for drama-series directing in 22 years, and This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown became the first African-American actor to win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 19 years. Oh, and Laura Dern, Elisabeth Moss, Alexander Skarsgård, Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Riz Ahmed, and Donald Glover all became first-time Emmy winners.

Needless to say, the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards was a history-making night — one that even managed to stay fresh when Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her sixth consecutive Emmy for her portrayal of Selina Meyer on HBO's Veep. (She, too, made history.) For all that self-congratulatory talk of DIVERSITY host Stephen Colbert mentioned in his opening monologue, it's good to see that this year the Emmys actually delivered.

Here are the major highlights from the 2017 Emmys, a year when women and people of color were celebrated more than ever.