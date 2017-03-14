Donald Glover Just Revealed That He's Going To Be A Dad Again!

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Donald Glover has much to celebrate at the 2017 Emmy Awards thanks to his two wins, but the actor/director/rapper/all-around genius couldn't contain his joy and blurted out some pretty massive news that doesn't have anything to do with Atlanta.

In his acceptance speech for his Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series Emmy, Glover, overcome with emotion, excitedly thanks his partner, Michelle, their son, "for being my joy in my life," and — !!! — the baby they've got on the way, as Glover thanked his unborn son as well before stepping away from the podium.

(This is the second time he's done this, by the way: He revealed the sex of his son when he accepted his Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Series back in January.)

It's a huge night for Glover, between his Best Director Emmy and his acting honor, but this news? Congratulations are in serious order, along with one huge YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAY for one of the evening's most deserving champions.