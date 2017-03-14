Millie Bobby Brown Has A Cinderella Moment On The Emmys Red Carpet

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

She could be floating into a ball, onto the stage for a performance of Swan Lake, or into a scene in which she's playing a young Audrey Hepburn. Whatever the scenario may be, Millie Bobby Brown's outfit inspiration could've been drawn from any of these things, because the dress she wore to the 2017 Emmy Awards is one fit for a princess — or at the very least for Hollywood royalty.

The Stranger Things star — who's nominated in the Supporting Actress In A Drama Series category for her intense performance as Eleven — opted for a Calvin Klein gown that's classic and cutting-edge thanks to its details. She kept her hair and makeup simple so that the full, tulle skirt and bandana sash were the center of attention, but her shoes served some Cinderella realness, too.

J. Merritt/Getty Images

Before she hit the red carpet, Millie shared some photos of her posing in the hallways of the Beverly Hills Hotel and invoking Audrey's vintage grace. One look at the legendary actress's tea-length wedding dress from Funny Face and it's clear to see that this was a wink at the ensemble she was about to put on.

The Stranger Things kids are definitely winners in the style department tonight, that's for sure!