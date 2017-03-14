The Fourth Powerpuff Girl Has Been Revealed — And She's Ready To Kick Some Butt

Turner

Earlier this month, Cartoon Network announced that an official fourth member of The Powerpuff Girls would make her debut in the five-part movie event, The Powerpuff Girls: The Power of Four. And now we finally have our first look at the new Powerpuff Girl in action.

Say hello to Bliss, the long-lost older (and cooler) sister of Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. Oh, and purple is her color.

Bliss returned to Townsville in the first part of The Power of Four on Sunday (September 17), and she's still getting used to her powers. According to EW.com, Professor Utonium created Bliss with the same mix of sugar, spice, and everything nice that he used to create Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup. If you're wondering why Bliss hasn't been mentioned since, it's because she mysteriously disappeared after her creation, never to be seen or heard from again. (Professor Utonium was never the best dad.)

Now she's a super-powered teenager who's learning the ins and outs of her abilities, which include flight, super-strength, and telekinesis.

South African singer Toya Delazy revealed that she's lending her voice to the character, but she's not the only one. Delazy joins a group of actresses from around the world who will also be voicing Bliss for her global inauguration as a Powerpuff Girl. In case you didn't know, Bliss is a very big deal. After all, this is the first time a fourth Powerpuff Girl has been officially added to the squad.

Although, fan-favorite Bunny will never be forgotten. Diehard fans remember that Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup once created a fourth Powerpuff Girl in their father's lab, but they didn't use the right amount of sugar, spice, and everything nice, so Bunny ultimately exploded.

According to its synopsis, The Powerpuff Girls: Power of Four will bring all four Powerpuff Girls together to save the city of Townsville from "forces of evil that are bigger than ever." But now that they're a fierce quartet, The Powerpuff Girls are unstoppable. Right?! Unless, of course, Bliss finds herself possessed by HIM (which does, in fact, happen).