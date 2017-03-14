Please Give Stranger Things' Caleb McLaughlin An Award For His Emmy Suit

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

There isn't a shiny gold statuette waiting for the Best Dressed attendee of the 2017 Emmy Awards, officially, but ... there's still time, guys. If we could just whip up another prize to hand out to the Stranger Things kids — specifically, Caleb McLaughlin — for their incredible fashion sense before the ceremony kicks off, that'd be great.

Stranger Things is one of the most-nominated series at the 2017 Emmys, and it's a contender in some especially competitive categories — namely the Drama Series gauntlet, and the two supporting actor races for David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown, in particular. This is a fact McLaughlin took quite seriously, if his suit is any indication.

JUST LOOK AT THIS JACKET. Look at the different shades of fuchsia and violet popping off the brocade! Look at that satiny finish! Look at the lapels! Look! At This! Lewk!

McLaughlin is bringing his dad as his date to the show tonight (September 17), and shared a few family pics before heading off to the red carpet. He hung out with his cast mates, too, and Gaten Matarazzo (a/k/a Dustin) offered a glimpse of the jacket in action via his Instagram.

Few are daring enough to rock such a passionate, purple ensemble, and fewer achieve fashion icon status before they even learn to drive. McLaughlin's managed to pull off both with a single outfit, so congratulations to the Stranger Things star on his sartorial win on TV's big night!