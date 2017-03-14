Demi Lovato's Birthday Note To 'Absolute Best Friend' Nick Jonas Is Super Sweet

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Given the fact that they've been in each other's lives for nearly a decade and celebrated a bunch of major milestones together as they've grown up, Nick Jonas and Demi Lovato have the perfect birthday message down pat. Who needs the greeting card aisle when you've got an adorable throwback pic and some heartfelt words of appreciation and joy to share?

Not Demi, as she's posted a recent shot of her and her longtime bud, along with a short, sweet note on the occasion of his 25th birthday.

Unlike last year's post for Nick's birthday, Demi opted to share a single snapshot (in lieu of a friendship-spanning birthday collage) and a dose o' real talk, too.

"Many ups and downs over the last 11 years together but we're still here for one another no matter what," she wrote on Instagram to one of her "absolute best friends." "Hope you have an amazing year, you deserve it!"

As for her P.S., if Nick and Demi had a birthday-themed photoshoot complete with cake and party hats for the sole purpose of future social media posts to each other for years to come, we wouldn't be mad at it. Happy birthday, Nick!