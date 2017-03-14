Maci Bookout's Instagram

All Inked Up: Maci Bookout Is Showing Off Her New Tattoo Sleeve

Maci Bookout has been outspoken about the ink she has accumulated -- and explained several years ago that her tattoos are "pieces to my puzzle" and that "no matter how big or small, they put me together." And now, the Teen Mom OG cast member just completed a special tats milestone.

Mike Diaz, the mother of three's Texas-based tattoo artist, has shared a glimpse of Maci's intricate, now-finished sleeve, and it seems that the Tennessee native is very pleased with her colorful permanent artwork.

"It was a blast and im so in love with my sleeve," she commented on the Instagram photos above.

