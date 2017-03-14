Lil Yachty Makes Out With A Sand Sculpture In His ‘Better’ Video

YouTube

Summer ‘17 is winding all the way down, but not before Lil Yachty gets in one last beach run. The former King of Teens (he just turned 20 last month) puts his sparkling smile and sing-song flow front and center in the island-set video for Teenage Emotions standout “Better.”

In the Pensacola-directed vid, Yachty gets marooned on a tropical island and puts his survival skills to the test by (unsuccessfully) spearfishing and cracking a coconut open. Never mind, though — he’s got the girl of his dreams to come rescue him... kind of. Elsewhere in the vid, dancehall legend Popcaan makes a cameo, and U.K. rapper Stefflon Don shows up in her sexiest island attire to deliver her own sweet verse.

Oh, and Yachty definitely, totally gets a mouthful of sand at the very end of the clip. The castaway life is a brutal one.