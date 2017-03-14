Watch Lorde And Carly Rae Jepsen Join Bleachers For An Unforgettable MTV Unplugged Performance

MTV

They join Jack Antonoff for an acoustic version of 'Hate That You Know Me'

Bleachers' new MTV Unplugged set was filmed at the Stone Pony rock club in Asbury Park, New Jersey — a venue band leader Jack Antonoff said most Garden State bands end up becoming associated with by mere virtue of location. (Plus, it's legendary.)

But thanks to a few special guests from around the globe popping in for brief appearances during the show, Unplugged went from a Jersey party to an international mega-shindig very quickly. That's because Lorde and Carly Rae Jepsen stopped by to lend background vocals to an acoustic version of "Hate That You Know Me."

Antonoff worked closely with Lorde on her Melodrama album, and she also helped co-write Bleachers' "Don't Take the Money" on which she also sings. Antonoff also co-wrote "Sweetie" with Jepsen in 2012. It's cool to see the trio smiling through this new acoustic, piano, and drum machine-laden version of the track together.

The Unplugged set runs through the best of Bleachers' 2017 album, Gone Now, as well as some highlights from 2014's Strange Desire. And because it's an intimate experience, Antonoff opted to try his hand at one song in particular, "Nothing Is You," that his crew had never performed live before. Check that out below.

Antonoff talked to MTV News last month about how every Bleachers show is meant to feel like a massive party. Find that full video right here.