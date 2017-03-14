Jo Hale/Redferns

Niall Horan Chases The One That Got Away On 'Too Much To Ask'

Niall Horan is ready to light up the road on his first proper tour to celebrate the release of his solo breakout album, Flicker. The string of dates and the album cover are worthy of a YAY! or two alone, but he's dropping a new track, too — and it's his most vulnerable single yet.

With "Too Much To Ask," Horan lays it on thick for the girl who left with his heart and didn't give it back. The plot of the longing, confessional song unfolds much like an episode of any given CW drama — and it sounds like it'd be a perfect fit for one of their soundtracks, too, given the intensity of it. "My shadow's dancing / Without you for the first time" and "Tell me there are things that you regret / 'Cause if I'm being honest I ain't over you yet" are lines that could be ripped from a Riverdale or a Dawson's Creek script, and we're not mad at it in the least.

"Too Much To Ask" joins the soft acoustic strains of "This Town" and the blush-inducing "Slow Hands" on Flicker's track list.

Get ready for a feelings attack on October 20, 'cause that's when Flicker — and, surely, more songs that play on your emotions just like this one — arrives.