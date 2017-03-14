Carly Rae Jepsen/School Boy/Interscope

Carly Rae Jepsen's 'Cut To The Feeling' Video Will Help You Hold On To Summer

What did you do on July 26? My records indicate that I paid an outstanding medical bill from when I had to get some blood work done. That's very boring, but what Carly Rae Jepsen did is way more exciting: She filmed a music video for "Cut to the Feeling!" And now we get to watch it!!

We know she filmed the visual on that date because the beginning of the clip lets us behind the scenes of the shoot as CRJ pals around with her band, makes coffee, and hangs out in the sunshine.

All the while, a cute cat countdown clock races to the finish line, when CRJ and her crew rip into the song on the "proper" video shoot.

It's pretty clear from watching this clip, directed by Gia Coppola, that (1) Carly is the queen of coffee — "I make a good coffee!" she says — and (2) the "performance" part is actually the least fun part of the video. Don't get me wrong: It's all fun! But when fans are allowed to peek at an artist's offstage demeanor and just hang out with them for a bit, it's always a much more rewarding experience.

Watch the very rewarding "Cut to the Feeling" video above.