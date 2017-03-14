Rihanna And Beyoncé Hung Out In Formalwear And Looked Amazing

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic + James Devaney/GC Images

Are you super stressed out? Are you sick of opening Twitter on your phone, taking one look at the news, and screaming? Does the prospect of reading another headline kill whatever positive vibes you had going for you this morning?

Fear not — or at least take a mini-break from the calamity of your newsfeed — because Beyoncé and Rihanna hung out last night, so some semblance of good was injected back into the stratosphere of this nightmare planet!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Clara Lionel Foundation

Bey and Jay-Z attended Ri's Diamond Ball last night, the star-studded fundraiser for her Clara Lionel Foundation. The event brought in a whopping $840,000 for the education-inspired charity. Both Ri and Bey looked like a million bucks apiece, so it's safe to say they dressed extremely on-theme.

Those smiles, though? Can't put a number on those, but they definitely shined brighter than diamonds.