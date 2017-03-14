Niall Horan’s Debut Album Is Coming! See The Close-Up Cover Art

Getty Images

Niall Horan turned 24 yesterday (September 13), but because he’s such a sweetheart, *he’s* doing the gift-giving by sharing a belated birthday present: the announcement of his debut album.

That’s right — almost one year after he dropped “This Town,” Niall’s finally readying the release of his first solo effort. The One Direction singer shared the news on Instagram, writing, “It's been a long time coming but I'm delighted to announce that my new album Flicker is out on the 20th of October. I hope you enjoy it.”

He also posted the album’s official artwork, which gives us a super up-close-and-personal look at those baby blues.

Niall recently teased Flicker in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, revealing that he was inspired by classic acts like Fleetwood Mac and Bruce Springsteen. He also talked up “Seeing Blind,” his collaboration with country star Maren Morris, which he says is “amazing.”

Niall’s exciting album announcement comes in the middle of his dreamy Flicker Sessions Tour, which touches down in North America and South America next week. Besides his singles “This Town” and “Slow Hands” — as well as a version of 1D’s “Fool’s Gold” — his setlists have been packed with at least 10 other potential Flicker fillers. We’ll see which ones make the final cut when the album arrives on October 20.